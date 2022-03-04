BAYONNE EARTH DAY CITY WIDE CLEANUP

Bayonne Earth Day 2022, . The cleanup is citywide from 10:00 am – 12:00 pm. We will then have a celebration at 16th Street Park after the cleanup from 12:00 – 2:00 pm for all volunteers. There will be a bounce house ride, food, and entertainment along with environmental awareness advocates promoting environmental education. If you would like to form a team and sponsor in any way, please let me know. Please email me at bayonneuez@baynj.org or call me at 201-858-6357.

Every year in April people come together for Earth Day. This year we will be holding a citywide cleanup event in Bayonne on Saturday, April 30, 2022. It is a day when people show support on pressing environmental issues while also encouraging others to be more aware on how keeping Bayonne Clean is a community effort. The City Council members and I host this cleanup to implement measures to protect the environment in our community and our surrounding waterways as well as to bring a sense of ownership to the residents. The people of Bayonne love this City and it shows through this event! We need the whole community involved.

Last year we had over 800 volunteers who assisted in this effort. The cleanup is citywide from 10:00 am – 12:00 pm. We will then have a celebration at 16th Street Park after the cleanup from 12:00 – 2:00 pm for all volunteers. There will be a bounce house ride, food, and entertainment along with environmental awareness advocates promoting environmental education. mental education.-Bayonne Mayor James Davis

It is an extremely important event that many people willingly participate in. We hope you can help us by being a sponsor for this event. Our success will be your success!