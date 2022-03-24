Basic Life Support Training

This 4-hour Basic Life Support Certification for Healthcare Providers (BLS) uses a scenario-based approach to develop critical thinking and problem-solving skills that drive better outcomes for adult, child, and infant patients.
**This class fulfills the HCCC’sNursing Degree CPR requirement**
*NEW Price: ONLY $77 per person!(certification card and student manual is included)
Basic Life Support Certification Workshops:
Thursday, April 79:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
Wednesday, April 209:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
Thursday, May 129:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.Thursday, June 169:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
Tuesday, May 249:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.Wednesday, June 299:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.