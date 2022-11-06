Felix Cavaliere, The Rascals with Gene Cornish, November 11th, 2022 St. George Theater in Staten Island

By Dave Gil de Rubio -Last Word Features

If Felix Cavaliere decided to retire tomorrow, the blue-eyed soul singing organ player and founding member of The Rascals could do that on the back of a boatload of accomplishments. Membership in a number of halls of fame (Rock & Roll, Songwriter, Vocal Group, Grammy and Musicians), three number one hits, seven Top 10 hits and 20 Top 40 hits.

Gene Cornish & Felix Cavaliere at St. George Theater ,Staten Island

And that doesn’t even touch on the enormous influence Cavaliere had on a generation of musicians that include Billy Joel, Bruce Springsteen and Little Steven Van Zandt. But instead, the 77-year-old Westchester, NY native is not only hitting the road with Rascal bandmate Gene Cornish following a stint on the road with fellow ‘60s survivor and Monkee Micky Dolenz earlier this year, but promoting his new autobiography, “Felix Cavaliere: Memoir Of a Rascal.” The project took four years to take and proved to be a rewarding experience despite the extended length of time it took to pen.