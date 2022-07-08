This 4-week New Jersey Cannabis Licensing Workshop will provide those looking to enter the NJ cannabis industry with an overview of what it takes to apply for and operate a state-licensed cannabis establishment. This virtual workshop will discuss the history of cannabis federally; the history of cannabis legalization in NJ and the 2022 state and municipal application process for various cannabis licenses. Students can expect to receive an understanding of the do’s and don’ts of application preparedness and what we can expect to see moving forward. Students can also expect to hear from guest speakers who provide support for the cannabis industry and those who successfully operate cannabis businesses.

Week 1) History of Cannabis + History of NJ legalizationWeek 2) Overview of NJ Laws & Regulations + NJ State Cannabis Application with Guest Speaker (successful applicant)Week 3) Do’s and Don’ts of a Successful Cannabis Application + Guest Speaker (successful operator)Week 4) Business Plans & Compliance + Guest Speaker (Cannabis Consultant)