|Hudson County Community College New Jersey LicensingCannabis Workshop
|This 4-week New Jersey Cannabis Licensing Workshop will provide those looking to enter the NJ cannabis industry with an overview of what it takes to apply for and operate a state-licensed cannabis establishment. This virtual workshop will discuss the history of cannabis federally; the history of cannabis legalization in NJ and the 2022 state and municipal application process for various cannabis licenses. Students can expect to receive an understanding of the do’s and don’ts of application preparedness and what we can expect to see moving forward. Students can also expect to hear from guest speakers who provide support for the cannabis industry and those who successfully operate cannabis businesses.
Week 1) History of Cannabis + History of NJ legalizationWeek 2) Overview of NJ Laws & Regulations + NJ State Cannabis Application with Guest Speaker (successful applicant)Week 3) Do’s and Don’ts of a Successful Cannabis Application + Guest Speaker (successful operator)Week 4) Business Plans & Compliance + Guest Speaker (Cannabis Consultant)
|VirtualDates: July 12 – August 4Days: Tuesdays and ThursdaysTime: 6:00pm – 7:30pmTuition: $500
For class details please visit: https://www.hccc.edu/programs-courses/continuing-education/programs/business/cannabis-workshop.html
|*Space is limited. Please register early
This live class is going to be held online via the Webex or Zoom platform. Participants will receive an email with details on how to access the live course 24 to 48 hours before the start of class.
For more information, contact:Chastity Farrell, Director of Continuing Educationand Workforce Development at cfarrell@hccc.edu