Hudson County Community College to Present Nationwide ‘2023 Teaching and Learning Symposium on Social Justice in Higher Education’

Week-long, virtual nationwide symposium will feature a host of

nationally acclaimed presenters who will speak about social justice issues confronting Higher Education and all Americans in 2023.

Last year, the Hudson County Community College (HCCC) Center for Teaching, Learning, and Innovation presented a first for New Jersey higher education – a national symposium dedicated to teaching and learning practices to promote social justice in colleges and universities. The symposium was enormously successful, and many of the nearly 500 registrants from seven states and 47 colleges and universities encouraged HCCC to make this an annual event.



Beginning Monday, February 27, and continuing through Friday, March 3, 2023, HCCC will present its Second Annual “2023 Teaching and Learning Symposium on Social Justice in Higher Education” free of charge to all who wish to attend. The nearly 40 presenters and panelists include nationally prominent educators, authors, college and university presidents and trustees, community advocates and leaders, and students who will examine how social and racial issues impact employment, health and the health care system, the environment, mental health, spirituality, the justice system, corporate responsibility, and youth advocacy.



“We are exceedingly proud to present this comprehensive symposium. It has been a full year in the making,” said HCCC President, Dr. Christopher Reber. “Realizing that the need for teaching about social justice grows more essential every day, Dr. Paula Roberson, the Founding Director of our HCCC Center for Teaching, Learning, and Innovation, has worked passionately to prepare a roster of important topics and to engage expert presenters from across the United States.”



Dr. Reber said this year’s symposium will begin with welcoming remarks from Dr. Brian Bridges, Secretary of Higher Education for the State of New Jersey and former Vice President of Research and Member Engagement at the United Negro College Fund (UNCF). The keynote address will be delivered by Dr. Wayne A. I. Frederick, President of Howard University and distinguished Charles R. Drew Professor of Surgery.



Among the symposium’s expert presenters and panelists are Dr. Johnetta B. Cole, former and first female African American President of Spelman College; John K. Pierre, Esq., Chancellor of Southern University Law Center; Jacquie Abram, author of Hushmoney; Matthew J. Platkin, Attorney General for the State of New Jersey; Dr. Jessica Pryce, Child Advocate, Social Scientist, TED Presenter, and Executive Director of the Florida Institute for Child Welfare; Dr. Sarah Ketchen-Lipson, Fulbright Scholar and Assistant Professor, Department of Health, Law, Policy and Management at Boston University, who is sponsored by Christie Campus Health; James McGreevey, former New Jersey Governor and Chairman of New Jersey Reentry Corporation; Esther Suarez, Prosecutor, Hudson County, New Jersey Prosecutor’s Office; Carmella Glover, Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Officer of Arthur W. Page Society and Adjunct Professor at Georgetown University; and Dr. Teik Lim, ninth President of New Jersey Institute of Technology and distinguished Professor of Mechanical Engineering.



Information about the HCCC “2023 Teaching and Learning Symposium on Social Justice in Higher Education” may be obtained by contacting Dr. Paula Roberson at proberson@hccc.edu or 201.360.4775. The complete program of sessions is available at https://www.hccc.edu/page/symposium-agenda.html.

Those interested in attending any or all of the virtual sessions must register at https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJwtd-yvrDIqE9wYs_f5u1ba04fbi4cmdVHK.



“Social and racial issues affect each and every person in this country in different ways,” Dr. Reber said. “Teaching and learning about social justice, and how we can develop and strengthen our collective sense of equality, equity, and fairness, are essential to the wellbeing of our communities. We invite all to attend these critically important sessions.”# # #

Caption: Pictured here, Hudson County Community College “Teaching and Learning Symposium on Social Justice in Higher Education” keynote speaker, Dr. Wayne A. I. Frederick, President of Howard University and distinguished Charles R. Drew Professor of Surgery.



