Hudson County Community College Awarded $2.2 Million for Technology Initiative in New Academic Tower

The HCCC ‘Technology Advance Project’ will provide ITV in 24 of the future Tower’s classrooms, increasing remote study offerings and more.

Pictured here, a rendering of Hudson County Community College’s 11-story, 153,186 squarefoot Academic Tower that will be constructed in the Journal Square section of Jersey City, NJ.

When Hudson County Community College (HCCC) began planning the new 11-story, 153,186 square-foot Academic Tower facility that will soon begin rising in the Journal Square section of Jersey City, technology to provide expanded learning opportunities for more students was high on the list of priorities.

“During the COVID-19 pandemic, we made a significant investment in technology to ensure our students could continue to make progress in achieving their academic goals by offering courses, programs, and services remotely and fully online,” said HCCC President, Dr. Christopher Reber. “We determined that if we had the resources, we would apply those and other advanced technology principles to the Tower. Thanks to the advocacy and support of our representatives in the United States Congress and Senate, HCCC has been awarded $2.2 million in federal funding to make this a reality. This will greatly benefit our students and the entire Hudson County community.