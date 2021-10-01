Hudson County Community College Foundation Subscription Dining Series Offers World Class Dining for Business Leaders, Community Members



Proceeds benefit deserving HCCC students;

all NJ COVID-19 safety guidelines will be followed. October 1, 2021, Jersey City, NJ – The Hudson County Community College (HCCC) Foundation invites businesspeople, community leaders, and area residents to enjoy the delicious, professionally prepared cuisine and attentive service of the Fall 2021 Subscription Dining Series. Proceeds from the Series provide deserving HCCC students with financial assistance.



This season’s Subscription Dining Series will take place over the course of eight Fridays – October 1, 8, 15, 22, and 29, 2021; and November 5, 12, and 19, 2021. The luncheons will be served in the HCCC Culinary Arts Institute (CAI) at 161 Newkirk Street – just two blocks from the Journal Square PATH Transportation Center. Public parking is available directly across the street.



The acclaimed HCCC CAI Executive Chef, chef instructors, and students plan, prepare, and serve elegant meals for tables of up to four diners. Each meal includes appetizer, entrée, dessert, and non-alcoholic beverages. Beer and wine by the glass or bottle are available and must be purchased with cash or credit card at the time of service.



COVID-19 guidelines are in place and strictly enforced. Face masks must be worn, and social distancing practiced. Hudson County Community College implements health and sanitizing protocols that exceed the COVID-19 safety requirements of the CDC and New Jersey.



The fee for a table of four for all eight dates is $995, or about $31 per person per seating. Reservations may be secured by contacting Mirta Sanchez at 201-360-4004 or msanchez@hccc.edu.



The HCCC Foundation is a 501 (c)(3) corporation providing tax-exempt status to contributors. Founded in 1997, the HCCC Foundation generates financial support for the College and its students by developing needs-based and merit scholarships. The HCCC Foundation supplies seed funding for innovative faculty programs and contributes to the College’s physical expansion. In addition, the Foundation supports cultural enrichment programming for area residents, and the HCCC Foundation Art Collection that now includes more than 1,600 works of art by nationally and internationally renowned artists.# # #





About Hudson County Community College

Hudson County Community College serves more than 18,000 credit and non-credit students annually. The College offers more than 70 degree and certificate programs, including award-winning English as a Second Language, STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics), Culinary Arts/Hospitality Management, Nursing and Health Sciences, and Fine and Performing Arts. The HCCC Culinary/Hospitality Management program was ranked number six in the U.S. by Best Choice Schools. Over 94% of HCCC Nursing program graduates passed the NCLEX first time out, placing the program’s graduates in the top tier of two- and four-year nursing programs nationwide. In 2017, the Equality of Opportunity Project ranked HCCC in the top 5% of 2,200 U.S. higher education institutions for social and economic mobility.



HCCC has partnerships with every major four-year college and university in the greater New Jersey-New York area and beyond, accommodating seamless transfer of credits for further undergraduate and graduate education.