Hudson County Community College (HCCC) officially celebrated the grand opening of its new Student Center at 81 Sip Avenue in Jersey City on Thursday, September 30, 2021. A ribbon-cutting ceremony took place at 12:00 noon with HCCC President Dr. Christopher Reber officiating. Food tastings from Libby’s Home Kitchen and Starbucks, which are located in the Student Center, were available for students throughout the day. Attendees explored the new Student Center through self-guided tours.



