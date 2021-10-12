Celebrating the 30th Anniversary of the Bayonne Historical Society

Saturday, October 23, 2021,

12-4 pm at the Chandelier Restaurant

Honoring: Father John “Padre” Fencik, Joseph L. Makowski and Daniel Ward

1081 Broadway, Bayonne, New Jersey 07002

Honoring: the late Edith Rebecca Ferrell, Woman of Achievement

Men of Achievement

“An icon and a friend,” were the words used by Mayor Jimmy Davis to describe longtime Bayonne resident Edith Ferrell. Edith, passed away on February 8, 2020, just four days after her 70th birthday. “Edith was a fixture in our community, as she dedicated her life to the betterment of our city. Edith lived to serve, and she did that very well.”