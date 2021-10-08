BAYONNE OFFICE OF EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT WEEKLY UPDATE

Covid-19 in Bayonne?

Being vaccinated is the best way to protect yourself from serious illness, hospitalization, or death in the event you contract the Coronavirus. In Bayonne, the Health Department reports that we have 29 residents who are currently Covid-19 positive at this time. We have one (1) Covid-19 positive resident currently admitted to the Bayonne Medical Center.

How can I be vaccinated?

Anyone over the age of 12 (Pfizer) or 18 (Moderna, J&J) is now eligible to be vaccinated. Please go to the Korpi Ice Rink (behind BHS) to receive your vaccine. Pfizer will be given on Tuesdays (9am – 5pm) and Thursdays (11am -7pm) for anyone over the age of 12. Moderna will be given on only on Wednesdays (9am -5pm) for adults over 18. Bayonne has over 83% of our adult (over 18) population fully vaccinated with approximately 83,000 doses administered. Hudson County has the highest 12-17yr old population vaccinated with over 83% receiving at least one dose.

Covid-19 Testing

The City of Bayonne is now offering testing (both PCR and Rapid antigen) at the Bayonne Museum at 229 Broadway. This testing will be done on Thursdays (1pm – 7pm) and Sundays (9am – 3pm). No appointment needed.