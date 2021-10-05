BAYONNE LEAF RECYCLING BEGINS MONDAY, OCTOBER 11 LEAF BAGS NOW AVAILABLE

Leaf bag may not look like this

Mayor Jimmy Davis announced the City of Bayonne will conduct curbside pick-up of autumn leaves on ten Mondays in the fall, beginning Monday, October 11. The pick-ups will take place citywide on ten Mondays through December 13, 2021. Residents may place leaves in special ecology-friendly leaf bags, in barrels, or in paper bags. Plastic bags are unacceptable and will be rejected for pick-up. Effective Monday, October 4, the ecology-friendly leaf bags can be picked up at the front doors of City Hall, the 4th Street Senior Center, and the 56th Street Senior Center, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, except holidays. City employees will issue one packet of five bags per household at a time. The 4th Street Senior Center is located at 16 West 4th Street and Story Court. The 56th Street Senior Center is located at 56th Street and Avenue B.

The term “leaves” means foliage only. Specifically excluded from this definition are grass clippings, hedge clippings, tree parts, shrubbery and other types of vegetative waste.

Leaf collection will start early on designated Mondays, beginning October 11, at 6:00 a.m., so residents should put their leaves out on Sunday evenings to ensure pick-up.

Mayor Davis stated, “I would like to encourage Bayonne residents to pick up the leaf bags at the front doors of City Hall or at either of our senior centers. Thank you for cleaning up around your property, helping our environment, and taking part in our leaf recycling program.”