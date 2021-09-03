Scholarship Fund for Inner-City Children Sends Record Number of Teens to U.S. Space Camp 

Photos courtesy of the Scholarship Fund for Inner-City Children

Photos courtesy of the Scholarship Fund for Inner-City Children

Photos courtesy of the Scholarship Fund for Inner-City Children

Photos courtesy of the Scholarship Fund for Inner-City Children

Photos courtesy of the Scholarship Fund for Inner-City Children

25th Anniversary Class Includes Triplets, Twins, and Mostly Young Women

Economically-disadvantaged students from Hudson Catholic Regional High School and St. Peter’s Preparatory School in Jersey City were among 13 teens who received a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to attend the U.S. Space Camp in Alabama thanks to an extraordinary scholarship program from the Scholarship Fund for Inner-City Children.

The Scholarship Fund for Inner-City Children (SFIC), a partner of the Archdiocese of Newark, celebrated the 25th anniversary of its Summer Space Camp Program by sending its largest and most extraordinary class yet to the prestigious Advanced Space Camp at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center in Huntsville, AL.