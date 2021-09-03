Hudson County Community College Names Matthew LaBrake Executive Director of Center for Online Learning

Hudson County Community College (HCCC) has selected Matthew LaBrake to serve as Executive Director of the HCCC Center for Online Learning (COL), effective August 30, 2021.

“The HCCC Center for Online Learning serves students, faculty, and staff who study or teach in the College’s extensive online courses and programs,” said HCCC President Dr. Chris Reber. “We welcome Mr. LaBrake, who brings strong experience and skills to lead and further develop online, hybrid, and technology-rich courses and programs.”