Fulop ADMINISTRATION Announces FEMA Disaster Assessment Teams to Jersey City to Assist Residents Recovering from Ida

– Mayor Steven M. Fulop joins the Office of Emergency Management (OEM) to announce FEMA Disaster Assessment Teams will visit all six wards to provide direct outreach and resources to Jersey City residents still recovering following the remnants of Hurricane Ida, which brought severe flooding, wind, and other related damage to the area on September 1st and 2nd.

“A lot of our residents’ homes were hit hard by the storm. That’s why we fought to make sure the federal funding was made available to our residents,” said Mayor Fulop. “Jersey City residents are already struggling after a year and a half of financial hardships due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and so we want to help everyone get the financial assistance that is available and that they are entitled to following Ida.”

The City’s Mobile Community Resource Unit (otherwise used as a mobile vaccination site) will be used by FEMA to establish Disaster Recovery Centers to provide direct support to residents registering for FEMA’s Individual Assistance programs. The Resource Unit will provide a visible, fixed location for area residents to speak with FEMA representatives and report their claims. At the same time, DSA teams, made up of FEMA representatives, will canvas the surrounding neighborhoods for outreach and assessment.

The Disaster Recovery Centers and DSA teams will be deployed in all six wards on the following dates:

Monday, September 20, 2021

Locations:

9 a.m. – Staging area St. Paul’s Avenue & Palisade Avenue

1 p.m. – Staging area Bowers Street & Palisade Avenue

Tuesday, September 21, 2021

Locations:

9 a.m. – Staging area Division St & Newark Avenue

1 p.m – Staging areas Garfield Avenue & Bayview Avenue

Residents can learn more about federal resources, eligibility, and registration for Individual Assistance claims through FEMA’s website at disasterassistance.gov.