Frank Siller Founder of Tunnel2Towers Comes to Bayonne

Frank Siller, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation’s September 11 hiker, walked through Bayonne on Wednesday, September 8. Greeted by Bayonne Mayor James Davis. A ceremony took place in Gregg-Bayonne Park at the flagpole at 9:00 a.m.

Following the ceremony, Mr. Siller had a scheduled interview with MSNBC. After that, he walked through the park and exited West 37th Street, and continued southward along Avenue A, passing Bayonne High School (29th Street) and stopping at DiDomenico-16th Street Park and the 16th Street Fire House.

Mr. Siller had a scheduled interview there with CBS. The walk continued southward to North Street, and then onto Kennedy Boulevard. The walk continued from Kennedy Boulevard to the Bayonne Bridge.

The Siller family founded the Tunnel to Towers Foundation to honor the memory and carry on the legacy of their brother, Stephen, a New York City firefighter. On September 11, 2001, following the terrorist attack on the World Trade Center, Stephen Siller strapped on sixty pounds of equipment and rushed on foot through the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel to the twin towers of the World Trade Center. It was there that he gave his life while helping others. He was one of 343 firefighters who perished after responding to the World Trade Center. ———————————————————–