Bayonne’s Interactive History and Heritage Trail

City officials and educators visited a stop at Dennis P. Collins Park on Bayonne’s new history and heritage trail. Tourists, students, and local pedestrians can learn more about Bayonne and the history of particular sites by scanning the QR code shown in the photo. Bayonne High School students researched the history of various sites and produced a local booklet. This program is made possible by a grant from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, and is administered by the Hudson County Office of Cultural and Heritage Affairs. Pictured left to right: Dan Ward, Director of Social Studies, Bayonne Board of Education; Mayor Jimmy Davis; Neil Carroll III, First Ward Council Member and Social Studies teacher at Washington Community School; and Kelly Sweeney, Social Studies teacher, Bayonne High School.



