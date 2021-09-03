BAYONNE MAYOR DAVIS ANNOUNCES STORM CLEAN-UP WITH DUMPSTERS AND EXTRA CURBSIDE PICK-UPS

On the night of Wednesday, September 1, 2021, the remnants of Hurricane Ida dumped more than nine inches of rain on Bayonne, causing numerous basements to flood. As a result, property owners have to dispose of water-damaged refuse throughout the City. Mayor Jimmy Davis has announced two ways in which the City has arranged to help residents.

Working with the Bayonne Department of Public Works, A&L Disposal has set up dumpsters in various hard-hit parts of the community for the convenience of our residents. Dumpsters have been placed or will be placed on 1st Street (just east of Kennedy Blvd.), Cottage Street and Hobart Avenue, 10th Street and Avenue A, at 14th Street and Avenue E, 22nd Street and Avenue F, 27th Street and Avenue E, near 33rd Street and Avenue A, 34th Street and Avenue E, 45th Street and Avenue C, and Sycamore Road and Colonial Drive. The City has the authority to add other locations. This positioning of dumpsters will give neighborhood residents the opportunity to deposit storm-damaged refuse for removal. Please do NOT use these dumpsters for regular household garbage, only for storm-damaged items.

On Saturday, September 4, A&L Disposal will send out trucks for curbside pick-ups of storm-damaged items that residents would like to get rid of. If you have placed or will be placing items at curbside for pick-up, please inform the Department of Public Works at 201-858-6131 by 3:00 p.m. on Friday, September 3. Public Works will share that list with A&L. Due to the expected demand for this service, please understand that it may take the company a while to get to your property.