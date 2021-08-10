Saints in the City in Concert, Bayonne Summer Sounds by the Bay

On Wednesday, August 18 Mayor Jimmy Davis announced that Saints in the City will play in Bayonne’s Summer Sounds By the Bay concert series.

On Wednesday, August18, at 7:00 p.m., weather permitting. The concert will take place at the amphitheater on the lower level of DiDomenico-16th Street Park, which is located between Avenue A and Newark Bay.

Saints in the City is a Bruce Springsteen tribute group. What could get more Jersey than this eight-piece band performing the best of Bruce Springsteen?

Bring your shorts and flip-flops and be ready to dance at 16th Street Park! On music days during the summer concert season, in the event of inclement weather, please call 201-471-7590, or visit

www.leaguelineup.com/bayonnerec, or view the City of Bayonne’s Facebook page to check on the status of that night’s performance. For more information about the concerts, please contact Pete Amadeo at 201-858-6129, or email BAYONNEREC@AOL.COM.