Fulop ADMINISTRATION Increases Minimum Wage for All Jersey City Employees, Calls on Local and Federal Leadership to Follow Suit

Mayor Fulop Increases Minimum Wage for All Jersey City Employees, Calls on Local and Federal Leadership to Follow Suit

Salary Boost Provides Relief to Families as COVID Crisis Continues

JERSEY CITY – Mayor Steven M. Fulop joins City Council members to announce the Jersey City minimum wage for all municipal employees will increase again from $15 to $17 per hour, effective August 23, 2021.

In 2016, Jersey City was the first municipality in New Jersey to raise its minimum wage to $15, which was eventually followed by other municipalities and ultimately the State. Already several dollars above the State ($12 per hour) and Federal ($11 per hour) minimum wage standards, the Fulop Administration will, once again, raise the salaries for hundreds of City employees.

“Prioritizing workers and families most impacted by the pandemic, we’re increasing the minimum wage not only to show our appreciation to our dedicated employees, but I hope our efforts will also encourage other leaders on all levels of government to make the same considerations for their low-wage workforce,” said Mayor Fulop. “We are raising salaries for hundreds of hardworking residents and community members to provide their families with a financial boost during these uncertain times and for future planning.”