Mayor Fulop Strengthens Safety Mandates, Introducing New Legislation Following Devastating Miami Building Collapse

 Mandatory Structural and Facade Inspections to Increase Safety of all Jersey City High-Rise Buildings 

JERSEY CITY – Mayor Steven M. Fulop announced today new legislation to increase safety requirements for structural and facade inspections of all Jersey City high-rise buildings to better protect residents. The enhanced mandates will require ongoing inspections at a minimum of every five years for façade inspections and every ten years for structural inspections. The new safety protocols are in direct response to the tragic collapse of the Champlain Tower in Surfside, Florida, 13 days ago, which may have been preventable. 

