JERSEY CITY INTRODUCES Latest COVID-19 Rent Relief Program for Neediest Small Unit Landlords and Tenants

Jersey City Increases Financial Aid to Most Vulnerable Residents, up to $10,000 for Low-income Families

JERSEY CITY – Mayor Steven M. Fulop and the Jersey City Housing Authority (JCHA) announce the latest Jersey City COVID-19 Rent Relief Program, which will provide up to $10,000 in much-needed rental assistance to low-income Jersey City families who have experienced significant financial hardships due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Rent Relief Program will prioritize families living in owner-occupied buildings with less than five apartments.

The goal of the rental assistance program is twofold in that each grant will provide rent relief to residents with the greatest need while simultaneously ensuring small property owners that live on the premise also benefit most from the program. The City will dedicate more than $7 million received from the U.S. Department of the Treasury in Emergency Rental Assistance Program funds administered by the JCHA on behalf of the City to provide up to $10,000 per qualifying household to cover rent and rental arrears.