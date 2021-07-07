hUDSON cOUNTY community college offers retirement planning course

Get ready to start planning your retirement with our three-part course. These courses will assist you in preparing for retirement by combining life and wealth goals. The classes will go over how to finance some of your life goals, whether it is education, purchasing a home, traveling, and retirement.

Part I will go over how to use S.M.A.R.T. financial concept and determine whether it is attainable and if it is not, how can you make it feasible. We will go over reviewing your financial statements, real estate, whole life insurance, budgeting, cash flow, business, loans, and debt. Lastly, review tax-advantaged investment vehicles. By the end of part I, you will have a better understanding of what you need to create a plan to achieve your financial and life goals.

During Part II of this course, you will learn how to understand the various concepts leading up to retirement. These concepts include inflation, social security, and healthcare. Also, this course reviews common retirement mistakes made and what happens when you do not properly plan for retirement. Lastly, this course examines the action steps needed to plan for retirement properly.

Part III consists of you meeting one on one with the instructor to review your budget, financial statements, cash flow, debt, and retirement statements. Using the concepts learned in this course, participants will finish up with a financial plan they can take home and execute.