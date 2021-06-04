pre-construction ceremony for lightbridge academy in bayonne

Business representatives and City of Bayonne officials took part in a pre-construction ceremony for Lightbridge Academy, an educational childcare company. Its Bayonne location will be constructed inside the former Bayonne Frank Cinema 12 at the South Cove Commons Shopping Center. The site will be able to accommodate as many as 200 children. Up to seven businesses, including retail, will be housed in the former movie theater building. The site will be ready for Lightbridge Academy in autumn 2021. The property is owned by the Alessi Organization. The Shah family, which specializes in franchise businesses, is a major partner in the Bayonne Lightbridge franchise.

Pictured left to right: City Council Member At-Large Juan Perez, Second Ward Council Member Sal Gullace, City Council President Sharon Ashe-Nadrowski, Parul Shah, Vincent Alessi, Vijay Shah, Mayor Jimmy Davis, Vincent Alessi, Manan Shah, and Neel Shah. Lightbridge presented a contribution to the City of Bayonne’s Recreation Division, which will be used to support Buddy Baseball, a special needs children’s program