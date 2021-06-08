JOB FAIR:TUESDAY JUNE 8TH SECAUCUS

Tuesday June 8th: 10am to 3pm

Town of Secaucus Community Center 145 Front Street, Secaucus, NJ, 07094.

Hiring over 20 people a day. Immediate openings in Secaucus, NJ with a Technology company. IT/ Computer skills are not necessary but are a plus.

Forklift, Material Handler, Production Assemblers, Warehouse Associates, Maintenance Workers, Cleaners/Porters, and Hardware Test Technicians in Secaucus, NJ

Several shifts available along with Overtime Opportunity during the week & weekends.

Monday-Friday 7:00 AM-3:45 PM

Monday-Friday 9:00 AM – 5:45 PM

Monday-Friday 3:00 PM – 11:45 PM

Pay Rate: $13Per hour – $16Per Hour.

This is an established multibillion-dollar company and a technology industry veteran with over 25 years in business. As one of America’s fastest-growing company, here are the top reasons to work with us: