Jersey City’s 4th of July Fireworks over the Hudson River Will Return for 2021, Viewable from NJ & NY Waterfront

Jersey City 4th of July Celebration in 2019 drew large crowds to see PitBull

New Jersey’s Largest Fireworks Display by Guinness World Record Holder, Grucci

Mayor Steven M. Fulop announced today New Jersey’s largest fireworks displaywill return to the Jersey City waterfront this Fourth of July with Fireworks by Grucci. Following recent years of historic crowds with headliners like Snoop Dogg and Pitbull, the annual Independence Day celebrations were cancelled in 2020 to protect the community amid the COVID-19 pandemic. While this year’s Freedom and Fireworks event will not be able to include the yearly festival and superstar concerts, the City’s efforts to bring back the fireworks display over the Hudson River was a decision made with the community’s needs and safety top of mind.