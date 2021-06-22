hUDSON cOUNTY cOMMUNITY cOLLEGE POWER YOGA-STRENGTH AND STRETCH

This energetic class is designed to explore the fundamentals of a power yoga practice. An intense strength workout and mindful yoga are referred to as “power yoga”. Yoga not only develops inner awareness but also helps develop breath and strength of mind and body. The instructor will teach you proper alignment to create the form of each pose. The workout starts with some light stretches to get your body ready and ends with cool-down poses. Throughout the class, you will engage your muscles while moving through the flow with your breath. It will also include guided relaxation to support increased awareness and mindfulness of the breath and body.This class is perfect for beginners who are just getting into the practice and also for those looking for strength practice.



Here’s what you can expect through the class:

• Sun salutation yoga flow• Flow warm-up: poses that link breath and movement• strengthen your muscles and spine• cool down with deep stretches and breathing exercise• encouragement and clear directions from the instructor





For more information, please contact Ridhdhi Shah at rshah5698@live.hccc.edu or call (201)-360-4224