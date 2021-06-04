COUNTY PREP HIGH SCHOOL CELEBRATES 20TH ANNIVERSARY OF DANCE









Photo in grass: County Prep Dance Alumni perform at Outside the Lines, photo by Anthony Johnson

Photo of lift by Michael Wilczkowski

Additional photos of How Does the Journey End? by H.Warfel

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of the County Prep High School Dance Program, students presented How Does the Journey End? on May 20 & 21. The student produced film was created in response to the events of the past year where students redirected their attention to using movement as a tool for storytelling. The hour-long film offers an important perspective on how students are experiencing the pressures and unrest of today’s world. The work moved audience members “to tears”. Excerpts were awarded Outstanding Achievement by the Hudson County Teen Arts Alliance, and will be presented at the NJ State Teen Arts Conference this week.