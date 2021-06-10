Bayonne Grand opening for washhounds car wash

City officials joined business representatives for the grand opening of the WashHounds Car Wash at 160 East 22nd Street. Bayonne is the latest location for WashHounds, which also serves New Jersey customers in Boonton, Kinnelon, and Union. The business provides car wash, oil change, and detailing services.

Among those in the photo are Mayor Jimmy Davis, Fire Chief Keith Weaver, Council Member At-Large Juan Perez, Second Ward Council Member Sal Gullace, Guy Alessi, Frank Alessi, Vincent Alessi, Sr., Vincent Alessi, Jr., and representatives of WashHounds.