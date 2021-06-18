Bayonne Holds Ceremony for New Police Officers

The City of Bayonne held a swearing-in ceremony for new police officers who have joined the Police Department in 2019, 2020, and 2021. Their ceremonies were postponed as a result of the Coronavirus. The group of new officers includes the department’s first Filipino officer and the first two Black female officers. This event took place in the Bayonne High School Auditorium, which was large enough to accommodate the new officers, their families, City officials, and other guests.

Twenty-eight new officers were sworn in by City Clerk Madelene Medina. The new recruits have replenished the ranks of the Police Department, which has experienced many retirements during the last two years.

The new police officers are: Shady Nasralla, Michael May, Bryan Cruz, Hany Kased, Robert Candelaria, Thomas Jurcisin, Jr., Alexis Ogbin, Jonathan White, Zachary Hyman, Marco Coelho, Kevin Sliwowski, Mark Hermosisima, Brandon Olander, Robert Cavanaugh, Jared Ensmenger, Jack Vreeland, Mina Saleeb, Ali Aboubakr, Perla Estevez, Erik Lyman, Febronia Botros, Joseph Cordato, Kevin Vazquez, Justin Rivera, Thomas McGuckin, Tanya Roberts, Brianna Rhodes, and Daniel Hampton.