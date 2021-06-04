A POEM BY DAVID P. CARROLL everyone who’s been suffering

Guest Writer Contributor to the River View Observer

David Carroll a reader of our publication has been so moved by the events of the past year and the deadly effect Coronavirus has had on our nation, he was inspired to write this poem and we honor his effort by posting it here.

Our world has changed

Like never before and it’s so sad

Every day because our lives have changed

So much in life today and so many families suffering

Like never before and this killer virus is here to stay

And we were all caught and unaware and it’s sadness

In the air and Isolated from our loved ones every day

And there’s know happiness or joy in our lives today

It’s just an other loved one who’s sadly passed away

And coronavirus walks among us every day

And we try our best to struggle through

This horrible coronavirus storm

Trying to stay safe and keep ourselves warm

And the pain and hurt it’s brought us and

There’s nothing much to gain and our

Peace and love has all gone away

And it’s just a lonely tear rolling down my face and I’ve been

Crying inside this cold lonely old place

And all the pain running though me every day

Coronavirus, coronavirus when will you ever

Just go away and I cry for the loved ones who’s sadly

Passed away and I’m still cocooning away and

Every day and I’m lost without you in my life and

The world has changed so much

Coronavirus every day in our life

And the darkness surrounds the world today

And it’s so cold and painful every day and

I feel the chill up and down my spine every day

And our warm hugs and soft kisses

Have just all faded away and

Just like our loved ones fading away

And nobody to hold at night

And nobody to whisper I love you goodnight

And as a lonely tear rolls down my face

I try to smile and remember your beautiful face

As coronavirus has slowly taken you away

And I promise you all I’ll love

And pray for everyone

Who’s been suffering from coronavirus

Every day.

–David P Carroll.