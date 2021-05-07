RIBBON CUTTING QUA’S CREATIVE ART CENTER BAYONNE

Ribbon-cutting ceremony for Qua’s Creative Art Center: Community leaders joined owner Naquasha Hawkins for the grand opening of Qua’s Creative Art Center at 275 Broadway. The new business has classes and studio space for kids, adults, and seniors. The center offers arts, crafts, science, dance, and cooking. Among those in the photo from left to right are State Assembly candidate Will Sampson, owner Naquasha Hawkins (with ceremonial scissors), City Council President Sharon Ashe-Nadrowski, and Council Member At-Large Juan Perez.



