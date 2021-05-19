Ribbon-Cutting for Mi Lindo Mexico Restaurant in Bayonne

Located at 424 Avenue C in Bayonne, the Mi Lindo Mexico Restaurant is owned and operated by Jose Manuel and Minerva Castro. They wanted to bring the authentic Mexican food that they grew up with to Bayonne. They offer pickup and delivery service. Mayor Jimmy Davis, First Ward Council Member Neil Carroll, Council Member At-Large Juan Perez, and Second Ward Council Member Sal Gullace were present to celebrate the grand opening.







