new mom? aCCORDING TO LAWSTARTER JERSEY CITY RANKS 4TH FOR NEW MOMS

Ahead of Mother’s Day, LawnStarter ranked 174 of the biggest U.S. cities based on 43 signs of new mom-friendliness.
Among the factors they looked at: access to OB/GYNs, pediatricians, and lactation spaces; the quality of maternity hospitals; the availability of extra paid leave for pregnancy and childbirth; and delivery costs.
Jersey City’s Rank for Some Key Metrics (1 = Best)
- Lactation/Nursing Spaces per 100,000 Residents – 2nd
- Hospitals with Maternity Services per 100,000 Residents – 4th
- Child Care Workers per 100,000 Residents – 4th
- Length of Paid Family Leave Allowed – 1st
- Annual Cost of Child Care – 130th
- Prevalence of Mom/Parent Support Groups – 18th
- Food Insecurity – 58th
- Crime Rate – 48th