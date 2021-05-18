Mayor Fulop Breaks Ground on $200k Transformation of Bergen-Lafayette Park to Increase Recreational Space and Safety for Local Residents

Fairmount Triangle Park Expansion Builds upon Administration’s Investments in Ward F, with Renovations Focusing on Vision Zero, Placemaking, Sustainability, and Community Building Goals

Mayor Steven M. Fulop, Ward F Councilman Jermaine Robinson, and City officials join the Jersey City Parks Coalition and community members today at the groundbreaking for the transformation of Fairmount Triangle Park with a renovation and expansion project designed to make the neighborhood park much more safely accessible and increase outdoor recreational space for local residents of all ages to enjoy. The $200,000 grant-funded parks improvement project transforms two street segments that bisect existing green spaces – at the intersection of Fairmount and Summit Avenues – to create an uninterrupted public park space.