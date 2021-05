Mayor Steven M. Fulop joins the Jersey City Department of Health and Human Services to announce the newest City-run vaccination site opening at 10 a.m. today at the Maureen Collier Senior Center in Ward B with 6,000 Pfizer vaccines available to residents, students, and workers in Jersey City ages 12 and up, following the federal government’s expansion of age eligibility to include 12- to 15-year-olds. Per federal guidelines, guardian consent will be required for anyone under 18.



Share this: