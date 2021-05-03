Jersey City Native Awarded Junior Sailor of the Quarter and 2020 Junior Sailor of the Year

By Stephanie Fox, Navy Office of Community Outreach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Petty Officer 1st Class Brandon Cabell, a Jersey City, New Jersey, native serving with Navy Expeditionary Combat Command was recently awarded Junior Sailor of the Quarter and the 2020 Junior Sailor of the Year. After receiving these awards, Cabell advanced in rank to petty officer first class.

Junior Sailor of the Quarter and Junior Sailor of the Year are awarded to a junior sailor who exemplifies outstanding dedication to duty and superior performance by going above and beyond their assigned job.

Cabell is a 2012 County Prep High School graduate and is a current East Coast Polytechnic Institute University student. Today, Cabell also serves as a Naval yeoman.