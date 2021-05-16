Hudson County Community College email etiquette

An email has become very prevalent in most people’s lives and many use it to cheaply and quickly communicate with friends, family, and co-workers. Although this technology is available to everyone, and most people are accustomed to using email, some people still are not very savvy when it comes to understanding how email functions in a relationship both personally and professionally.

This course will assist participants to:Understand the importance of Email Etiquette and producing professional business documentsLearn empowering tips and techniques for strengthening skills in writing, sending, and managing emailsProper email formattingToning down emails

This live class is going to be held online via the Webex or Zoom platform. Participants will receive an email with details on how to access the live course 24 to 48 hours before the start of class.