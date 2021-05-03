Hudson County Community College Adds Nine Degree Programs that are Fully Available at the North Hudson Campus



May 1, 2021, Jersey City, NJ – Hudson County Community College (HCCC) now offers 19 degree programs that can be completed from start to finish, on site, at the College’s North Hudson Campus in Union City.

“To better respond to the community’s needs and to offer more flexible options, the College has integrated Interactive Telepresence Video (ITV) into classrooms at our North Hudson Campus,” said HCCC President Dr. Chris Reber. “This technology has enabled us to significantly increase the number of degree programs offered in totality at North Hudson, so students never need to leave that Campus to complete their degrees.”