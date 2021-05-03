BAYONNE OEM COVID UPDATE FOR APRIL 29, 2021

How can I be vaccinated?

Anyone over the age of 16 (Pfizer) or 18 (Moderna, J&J) is now eligible to be vaccinated. Please go to the Korpi Ice Rink (behind BHS) to receive your vaccine. You can either call 201-537-4818 for an appointment daily between 9am and 5pm, or you can walk-in without an appointment from 9am to 3pm. During the week of May 3rd, we will be using Pfizer (age 16 and up). Please take advantage of this convenient vaccination POD.

Hudson County is vaccinating Bayonne residents at the Hudson County OEM site in Kearny. You can register for this site by going to hudsoncovidvax.org.

Covid-19 in Bayonne?

In Bayonne, we have approximately 130 residents who are currently listed as COVID-19 Positive. These numbers are trending down. There are eight (8) Bayonne residents who are Covid-19 positive and currently admitted to the Bayonne Medical Center. Please continue to use all safety practices to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus. Being vaccinated is the best way to protect yourself from serious illness, should you contract the virus. Over 30,000 people are now fully vaccinated in Bayonne, with well over 40,000 first and second doses administered here.

Where can I get tested for Covid-19?

There are many places for you to be tested. The City of Bayonne continues to perform PCR testing at Ahern Veterans Stadium. This testing is done on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1pm-7pm and Saturdays from 9am-2pm.