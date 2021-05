Mayor Jimmy Davis announced that the Bayonne Farmers’ Market will return for the 2021 season, beginning on Tuesday, June 1, at 2:00 p.m. The market will take place on West 23rd Street, between Broadway and Del Monte Drive.

The Farmers’ Market will operate on Tuesdays from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. It will run on Tuesdays through November, with the exact ending date to be announced. The market will operate rain or shine, unless extremely heavy rains make it impossible to function.