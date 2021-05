Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R., Archbishop of Newark, will celebrate a Mass commemorating Memorial Day within the new Chapel Mausoleum of the Resurrection at St. Gertrude Cemetery and Mausoleum in Colonia, NJ, on Monday, May 31, beginning at 11 a.m.

The Mass honors those serving or who have served in the United States Military, especially those who have made the ultimate sacrifice.