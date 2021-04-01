The Thomas Edison Media Arts Consortium announces the Call for Entries for the 47th Annual NJ Young Filmmakers Festival (NJYFF).

Opening day for the annual NJYFF Call for Entries is April 1, 2021, and the final deadline to enter a film is June 1st, 2021. The jury will convene to choose the film awards and the T-Shirt/Logo Design winner on June 11th, and award notifications will be sent out on June 15th, 2021.

Due to the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic faced by so many students and their schools, the entry fee for this year’s 2021 festival has been lowered to $10.

The New Jersey Young Filmmakers Festival seeks short films and videos from students with a home base in NJ. NJYFF is an open-genre festival accepting films in all categories including Animation/Stop Motion, Documentary/Broadcast, Experimental, Narrative, and hybrids.