RWJBarnabas Health To Host Webinar for the Black Community:Women, Children, Families and the COVID-19 Vaccine

On Monday, April 26th, RWJBarnabas Health’s Northern Facilities, in cooperation with the North Jersey Chapter of The Links, Incorporated will host a webinar for the Black community featuring a panel of medical experts to discuss women’s health, fertility, general medicine and the COVID-19 vaccine. The panel will also answer questions families may have related to the COVID-19 vaccine, especially those considering the vaccine for their children who may be resuming in-school instruction this month. The webinar will take place at 7pm and will be hosted by special guest moderator, Robert Giles, MD, Assistant Director of Emergency Medicine at Clara Maass Medical Center.



