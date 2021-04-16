Mayor Fulop joins Community for Historic Reservoir 3 Groundbreaking 30 years in the Making; Committing $6 Million to Fully Fund Complete Public Access to the Local Treasure

n Partnership with Parks Coalition, Reservoir Preservation Alliance, and Local Boy Scouts, Improvements will Preserve Historical Assets and Enhance Safety

JERSEY CITY – Mayor Steven M. Fulop joins the Municipal Council, the Jersey City Parks Coalition, the Jersey City Reservoir Preservation Alliance, and Boy Scouts Troop 466 to break ground on critical renovations to the historic Reservoir 3 with greater public access for all Jersey City residents and visitors. Originally built in the 1870s, the City has committed $6 million to preserve the historic pumphouse and fully fund renovations for complete public access to the 14-acre site.

