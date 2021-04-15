Jersey City & JC Housing Authority in $2M Partnership to Build New Facility to Provide more Resources for Homeless Residents

Stemming from the City’s Successful Mobile Showers Initiative, Jersey City Expands beyond Traditional Homeless Shelter to Address Complex Population Health Problems

JERSEY CITY – Mayor Steven M. Fulop joins the Jersey City Housing Authority (JCHA) and the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to announce the expansion of Jersey City’s homeless resident outreach efforts with a $2 million commitment to provide more permanent solutions for people experiencing or at-risk of homelessness. The City is significantly enhancing health and social services utilizing our community partner and operator of Jersey City’s drop-in site, Garden State Community Development Corporation (GSCDC).