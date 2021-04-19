General

Jersey City Completes $2 million Renovation to Riverview-Fisk Park as part of Citywide Park Improvements

Renovations Guided by Partnership with Parks Coalition and Local RNA Community Group 

JERSEY CITY – Mayor Steven M. Fulop and the Municipal Council join the Riverview Neighborhood Association (RNA) to announce the full reopening of Riverview-Fisk Park following $2.1 million in much-needed upgrades for the complete renovation of the neighborhood park. Working with the local community to best meet residents’ needs, the improvements include a modernized infrastructure, restoration of historic elements, tree canopy preservation and expansion, and additional recreation features for kids of all ages to enjoy the outdoors. 

