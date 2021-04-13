Hudson County Community College to Open ‘Hudson Helps’ Resource Center April 15

HCCC students will have access to a one-stop, comprehensive array of services, goods and resources that address needs beyond the classroom.

On Thursday, April 15, 2021 Hudson County Community College (HCCC) will further strengthen its culture of care with the opening of the new “Hudson Helps” Resource Center. The College will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. at the Resource Center, which is located on the third floor of 70 Sip Avenue, on the College’s Journal Square Campus in Jersey City.

“We are determined to remove the barriers that prevent our students from succeeding in their studies and completing their degree and certificate work,” said Dr. Chris Reber. “This Resource Center provides a complete array of services and resources to address students’ myriad of needs, and ensure their academic success.”