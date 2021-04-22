HudsoN cOUNTY cOMMUNITY cOLLEGE how to prepare for your 1st summer job

|Students will be guided through the nerve-wracking job application and interview processes. Topics include searching for job openings, writing resumes and cover letters, submitting applications, following up with potential employers, and preparing for the interview process. The class will end with a mock interview to allow students to practice all of their new skills.
|Days:Tuesdays (4-Days)
Dates: May 4th,11th,18th,& 25th, 2021
Time: 4:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.
Instructor: Elissa D’Aries
Price: $75Location: Online
