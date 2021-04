April 1, 2021, Jersey City, NJ – Hudson County Community College (HCCC) Trustees have voted unanimously to freeze the costs of tuition and fees for the second consecutive year.

HCCC President Dr. Chris Reber said the Board voted to maintain the current level of tuition and fees with no increases continuing throughout the 2021-22 academic year. The extension will include this year’s Summer II and Fall semester classes, as well as the 2022 Winter, Spring, and Summer I sessions.