Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day Set for Sunday, May 2, at Gregg-Bayonne County Park

Mayor Jimmy Davis announced that the Hudson County Improvement Authority (HCIA) will have Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day in Bayonne on Sunday, May 2, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., at Stephen R. Gregg-Bayonne County Park. The event will take place in Lot #1 on the lower level of the park, down the road and then down the hill from the 48th Street entrance of the park on Kennedy Boulevard. Please note that the program has a new location this year. In previous years, the Bayonne event took place in downtown Bayonne. It has moved uptown to the county park.

Mayor Davis said, “I would like to thank the HCIA for having this event in Bayonne each year. I urge our residents to take advantage of this important and useful service provided by the HCIA.”